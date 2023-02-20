Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton brings former Saints strength coach Dan Dalrymple to Denver

By John Sigler,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hjy2n_0ktzsJXo00

It took a few days of negotiations, but another former New Orleans Saints coach is joining Sean Payton’s coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, per NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. Underhill reports that Dan Dalrymple is joining the Broncos. Dalrymple was one of Payton’s first hires with the Saints back in 2006, and he spent 16 years with New Orleans as its strength and conditioning coach before being dismissed in 2022.

Dalrymple has won multiple NSCA Professional Coach of the Year awards during his time with the Saints, most recently in 2021. But head coach Dennis Allen wanted to go in a different direction, hiring Matt Rhea and Matt Clapp away from the Alabama Crimson Tide to run the weight room in New Orleans.

He’s the latest former Saints assistant joining Payton in Denver: the list now includes formerly-retired special teams coach Mike Westhoff, offensive assistant coach Declan Doyle, and offensive line assistant Zach Strief. Last year’s co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard also interviewed for the DC role on Payton’s staff, though he’s more of a longshot behind ESPN analyst and two-time NFL head coach Rex Ryan.

It’s worth noting that Strief and Doyle are the only members of this group the Saints hadn’t already chosen to move on from, or who had been comfortable on the golf course until Payton gave them a call. Some losses were to be expected but it’s not like Payton ripped the copper wire from the walls while cleaning out his desk.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“I’m happy to be home” Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown purchases football team his father Eddie Brown played for
Albany, NY23 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
MLB umpires just accidentally proved in spring training how useless they are
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker talks Saints contact, former teammates in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA18 hours ago
Taylor Heinicke responds to Carson Wentz with an encouraging message
Washington, DC1 day ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Commanders interviewing former college head coach for WRs coach vacancy
Washington, IN2 days ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Titans' Malik Willis reaching out to other QBs 'to kind of serve as mentors for him'
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Vikings hire Southern Illinois asst Dalmin Gibson as asst special teams coach
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
Iowa’s Jack Campbell gets choked up at NFL combine reflecting on Kirk Ferentz
Iowa City, IA12 hours ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady hired full-time by Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
How to watch and stream the NFL combine on Saturday
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Florida QB Anthony Richardson does not know what 'project label' means
Tallahassee, FL11 hours ago
Michael Mayer, Dalton Kincaid loved their draft meetings with Bengals
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago
5 winners from DB workouts at 2023 NFL combine
Jacksonville, FL11 hours ago
5 wide receivers to watch for Colts at 2023 NFL combine
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
Former Steeler on board with a return of EDGE Bud Dupree
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Michigan football adding familiar name to staff as off-field coach
Ann Arbor, MI18 hours ago
Ravens DL Calais Campbell says QB Lamar Jackson wants to be in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
NFL teams impressed by Bryce Young's football acumen and knowledge of defensive schemes
Montgomery, AL11 hours ago
Report: Another top quarterback will visit Ohio State during the spring
Columbus, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy