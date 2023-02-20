Should you pay to get verified on Facebook and Instagram?

Meta launches paid verification program 02:21

New changes are coming to your social media feeds. Meta announced it is rolling out a program to allow anyone to pay for verification status on Facebook and Instagram.

The subscription service comes just weeks after Twitter rolled out a similar program. Users will not have to pay to continue using Facebook or Instagram, but Meta is billing the offer as a more secure way to use the platform.

Meta is charging $11.99 per month for web users and $14.99 for iOS users. They will require applicants to submit proof of identification. That step is not enough for cybersecurity expert, Peter Tran.

"This pay-to-play subscription literally introduces risk into the system," Tran said. "When you solicit this mass verification process it dilutes the system whereas before, only a select group of politicians and public organizations had to go through a more stringent vetting process. I think we are going to see an uptick in social engineering impersonation and the hacks we are starting to see more over in the news."

David Gerzof Richard is the CEO of BIGfish PR in Boston. Richard said this move from Meta is targeting a specific user.

"This is really not for the everyday person," said Richard. "This is for influencers or people who might be concerned people are trying to parody their account or impersonate them in some way."

Richard said the move is another revenue for the company, whose Metaverse launch fell short of expectations.

"Metaverse isn't rolling out as best as it should, they are looking for new ways to monetize so this seems like a good way to start," said Richard. His advice to Facebook and Instagram users today is, "Hang back and watch what happens. Don't feel obligated to fork over $12 a month to Facebook for a blue check."

Meta is rolling out this paid verification program in Australia and New Zealand this week, before spreading it to other countries.