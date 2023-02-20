Open in App
Tobias Harris campaigns for Sixers teammate Joel Embiid to win MVP

By Ky Carlin,

11 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are sitting at 38-19 on the season as they look to come back from the All-Star break and make a run at the title they want so badly.

In order for them to do anything, they will need Joel Embiid to be the one to lead the way for them. Anything the Sixers do will hinge on whatever the big fella brings to the table and it is hugely important that he is healthy for when the playoffs begin.

On the season, Embiid is averaging a robust 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds to go along with 4.1 assists. He is shooting 53.7% from the floor and 35.5% from deep as he has proven he can do it all on the offensive end of the floor. The Sixers would not be a title contender without his contributions.

Tobias Harris talked with Bryan Kalbrosky of For The Win and he campaigned for Embiid to win the MVP award:

You know I’m going to go with my teammate Joel Embiid. He’s been dominant all year long. Our team is playing great basketball. We still have ways to go. He’s my pick and hopefully, this is the year.

Embiid has been the runner-up in two consecutive seasons to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. If Embiid can keep up his strong play to end the season and lead the Sixers even higher in the standings, then he will have a very good chance at finally winning the award.

