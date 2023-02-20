Open in App
Montgomery County, PA
CBS Philly

Lankenau Medical Center is leading the way in robotic heart bypass surgery

By Stephanie Stahl,

11 days ago

Lankenau Medical Center is leading the way in robotic heart bypass surgery 02:11

WYNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Robotic heart bypass surgery is becoming more popular, and a leading pioneer in the minimally invasive operation is in Montgomery County.

Lankenau Medical Center has been leading the way in robotic heart surgery for 17 years now. It makes bypass surgery a lot easier for patients.

"It was my resting heart rate that was bothering me," Ann Marie Hare, a heart patient, said.

Hare, who lives in Broomall, says she felt fine but the heart rate reading on her smartwatch didn't seem right.

That led her to doctors who said she needed heart bypass surgery.

"Could have blown me over with a feather. I said, 'Oh my God, what do you mean?'" Hare said.

Traditional bypass surgery where a blocked artery is replaced involves a large incision through the chest and stopping the heart, but now a growing number of procedures are now done robotically.

"I got very fortunate and got robotic surgery," Hare said.

Hare, 58, was operated on at Lankenau Medical Center's heart institute, which has among the highest volumes of robotic bypass surgeries in the world.

"We don't stop the heart, we just do it beating and it makes a huge difference," Dr. Francis Sutter, of Lankenau Medical Center, said.

Dr. Sutter, whos a cardiac robotic pioneer, has performed 2,500 of the minimally invasive surgeries since launching one of the first  programs in the country in 2005.

"It's a great procedure," Dr. Sutter said.

New research shows 54.9% of Lankenau's heart bypass surgeries were  performed robotically, compared to just 1.2 % nationally.

"The recovery for the patient is usually four days average," Dr. Sutter said. "It still amazes me when I go in and see this little tiny incision."

Dr. Sutter, who operated on Hare, says there less trauma during robotic surgery, which makes it a lot easier for patients.

Hare said she was quickly back to her busy life.

"I'm very lucky and blessed," Hare said.

Dr. Sutter says only certain patients are eligible for the robotic bypass surgery. It's usually people who have less complicated cases, and only need one bypass.

