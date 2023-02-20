5 shot, including a child, along Mardi Gras parade route
By Zach Labbé,
11 days ago
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) - One person was killed and four more were wounded along the Krewe of Bacchus parade route in Uptown New Orleans Sunday night.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers patrolling the area for the parade heard multiple shots fired and were steps away from the scene, the department said.
The five shooting victims include three men, a woman, and a girl. The ages of the victims were not immediately disclosed.
Comments / 0