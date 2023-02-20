Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Team Enters AP Top 25 Rankings

Aggies men’s hoops creeps into latest Associated Press top 25 poll at No. 25

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team finally received the necessary votes to enter the Associated Press top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 20, with the Aggies currently sitting at No. 25.

Texas A&M (20-7, 12-2 SEC) went 2-0 this past week, winning at home over Arkansas on Feb. 15 and on the road at Missouri on Feb. 18 as the Aggies solidified their second-place standing in the Southeastern Conference.

The Aggies aim to continue their winning ways when they host the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Central Time on ESPN.

The SEC currently has three teams in the top 25: No. 2 Alabama, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 25 Texas A&M, with Kentucky (No. 30), Arkansas (No. 32) and Missouri (No. 35) also receiving votes.

The complete AP top 25 men’s college basketball rankings include:

No. 1: Houston (25-2); American Athletic.

No. 2: Alabama (23-4); Southeastern.

No. 3: Kansas (22-5); Big 12.

No. 4: UCLA (23-4); Pacific 12.

No. 5: Purdue (24-4); Big Ten.

No. 6: Virginia (21-4); Atlantic Coast.

No. 7: Arizona (24-4); Pacific 12.

No. 8: Texas (21-6); Big 12.

No. 9: Baylor (20-7); Big 12.

No. 10: Marquette (21-6); Big East.

No. 11: Tennessee (20-7); Southeastern.

No. 12: Gonzaga (23-5); West Coast.

No. 13: Miami (FL) (22-5); Atlantic Coast.

No. 14: Kansas State (20-7); Big 12.

No. 15: Saint Mary’s (24-5); West Coast.

No. 16: Xavier (20-7); Big East.

No. 17: Indiana (19-8); Big Ten.

No. 18: UConn (20-7); Big East.

No. 19: Creighton (18-9); Big East.

No. 20: Providence (20-7); Big East.

No. 21: Northwestern (20-7); Big Ten.

No. 22: San Diego State (21-5); Mountain West.

No. 23: Iowa State (17-9); Big 12.

No. 24: TCU (18-9); Big 12.

No. 25: Texas A&M (20-7); Southeastern.

Receiving votes (number of votes): North Carolina State (54), Pittsburgh (34), Maryland (14), Oral Roberts (14), Kentucky (12), Boise State (12), Arkansas (6), Florida Atlantic (6), Charleston (4), Missouri (3), Duke (3), Illinois (2), Kent State (2), Nevada (1) and Oklahoma State (1).

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast !

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies ? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here