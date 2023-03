Yardbarker

Video – On this day, Inzaghi scored a hattrick as Juventus routed Venezia By Michel Sakr, 11 days ago

By Michel Sakr, 11 days ago

On this day in 2000, Juventus pummeled Verona with four unanswered goals at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium. While Alessandro Del Piero had opened the... ...