Report: Patrick Beverley set to sign with Bulls

(670 The Score) The Bulls are set to add veteran guard Patrick Beverley on the buyout market.

Beverley is finalizing a deal to sign with Chicago, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday evening. Beverley will join the Bulls after recently being traded from the Lakers to the Magic, with whom he then reached a buyout agreement.

Beverley, 34, is a Chicago native who attended Marshall High School. He’s an 11-year NBA veteran known for his strong defense, leadership, outspoken personality and toughness. Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes across 45 games for the Lakers before they parted ways with him. He’s shooting 40.2% overall and 34.8% on 3-pointers this season. He’s a career 37.6% 3-point shooter.

With their 15-man roster full, the Bulls will need to waive a player to make room for Beverley. Chicago’s next game is Friday, when it hosts Brooklyn. At 26-33, the Bulls are sitting in 11th in the East and are riding a six-game losing streak.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker