Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
670 The Score

Report: Patrick Beverley set to sign with Bulls

By 670 Staff,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdqNy_0ktyDua900

(670 The Score) The Bulls are set to add veteran guard Patrick Beverley on the buyout market.

Beverley is finalizing a deal to sign with Chicago, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday evening. Beverley will join the Bulls after recently being traded from the Lakers to the Magic, with whom he then reached a buyout agreement.

Beverley, 34, is a Chicago native who attended Marshall High School. He’s an 11-year NBA veteran known for his strong defense, leadership, outspoken personality and toughness. Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes across 45 games for the Lakers before they parted ways with him. He’s shooting 40.2% overall and 34.8% on 3-pointers this season. He’s a career 37.6% 3-point shooter.

With their 15-man roster full, the Bulls will need to waive a player to make room for Beverley. Chicago’s next game is Friday, when it hosts Brooklyn. At 26-33, the Bulls are sitting in 11th in the East and are riding a six-game losing streak.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
As Bears seek a deal for No. 1 pick, potential trade partners play coy
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Iowa pass rusher prospect Lukas Van Ness set to bring 'through the roof' potential to NFL
Barrington, IL1 day ago
Bears rank 13th in new NFLPA player survey report card
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
"Y'all don't ever have to watch me play ever again" - Kevin Durant sounds off on hate from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Shaquille O'Neal says the Portland Trail Blazers should do Damian Lillard a favor by pulling a "Kevin Durant"
Portland, OR1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To What Kellen Moore Said About Cowboys
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
NFL world reacts to huge Cowboys news
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Cubs considering a handful of options in right field with Seiya Suzuki sidelined
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy