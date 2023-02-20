The Draft Network sends Gophers center to the Vikings in latest mock draft

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Minnesota Vikings this offseason and how they’ll approach free agency and the NFL Draft. With Garrett Bradbury potentially leaving as an impending free agent, it leaves the Vikings with a hole on their offensive line.

On Monday, Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network released his latest mock draft, in which he helped the Vikings out by having them select Minnesota Gophers center, John Michael Schmitz.

“John Michael Schmitz was one of the biggest risers after the Senior Bowl and the Vikings desperately need a versatile interior offensive lineman to upgrade that position. The Vikings need to add an element of toughness to their offense to be able to impose their will running the football. Schmitz should help them do both things.”

While not a splashy pick, this would definitely fill a need for the Vikings and give them stability at the center position for the next decade or more. Schmitz has incredible strength and is a technician with his hands and footwork. He should thrive wherever he is picked. It’s also noteworthy that Schmitz’s agent is former Vikings offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles.