Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Draft Network sends Gophers center to the Vikings in latest mock draft

By Matt Anderson,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AInxQ_0ktyAoLy00

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Minnesota Vikings this offseason and how they’ll approach free agency and the NFL Draft. With Garrett Bradbury potentially leaving as an impending free agent, it leaves the Vikings with a hole on their offensive line.

On Monday, Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network released his latest mock draft, in which he helped the Vikings out by having them select Minnesota Gophers center, John Michael Schmitz.

“John Michael Schmitz was one of the biggest risers after the Senior Bowl and the Vikings desperately need a versatile interior offensive lineman to upgrade that position. The Vikings need to add an element of toughness to their offense to be able to impose their will running the football. Schmitz should help them do both things.”

While not a splashy pick, this would definitely fill a need for the Vikings and give them stability at the center position for the next decade or more. Schmitz has incredible strength and is a technician with his hands and footwork. He should thrive wherever he is picked. It’s also noteworthy that Schmitz’s agent is former Vikings offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Vikings hire Southern Illinois asst Dalmin Gibson as asst special teams coach
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
Vikings draft prospects: 6 players that impressed at the combine on Friday
Minneapolis, MN9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Compensation for Aaron Rodgers is 'going to take way more than maybe people realize', says The Athletic
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker talks Saints contact, former teammates in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA17 hours ago
“I’m happy to be home” Ex-NFL WR Antonio Brown purchases football team his father Eddie Brown played for
Albany, NY22 hours ago
MLB umpires just accidentally proved in spring training how useless they are
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Taylor Heinicke responds to Carson Wentz with an encouraging message
Washington, DC1 day ago
Iowa’s Jack Campbell gets choked up at NFL combine reflecting on Kirk Ferentz
Iowa City, IA11 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jack Campbell confirms he is a future star with his performance at the NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Florida QB Anthony Richardson does not know what 'project label' means
Tallahassee, FL9 hours ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX16 hours ago
Titans' Malik Willis reaching out to other QBs 'to kind of serve as mentors for him'
Nashville, TN2 days ago
5 winners from DB workouts at 2023 NFL combine
Jacksonville, FL10 hours ago
Commanders interviewing former college head coach for WRs coach vacancy
Washington, IN2 days ago
5 burning offensive questions for the Iowa Hawkeyes heading into spring football
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Report: Another top quarterback will visit Ohio State during the spring
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ranking the 5 biggest defensive tackles at the NFL Scouting Combine
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Former Iowa Hawkeyes making noise in the XFL
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Former Steeler on board with a return of EDGE Bud Dupree
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes climb up a seed line in latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady hired full-time by Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
2023 NFL Combine results for Joey Porter Jr.
State College, PA10 hours ago
MSU football offers 2024 4-star RB Ca'lil Valentine from Chandler, Ariz.
Chandler, AZ7 hours ago
Former MSU WR Jayden Reed reportedly meets with multiple teams at NFL Combine
Houston, TX7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy