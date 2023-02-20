Murdered Caroline Crouch’s dad hits out at killer husband & slams his appeal to get life sentence reduced

The Greek chopper pilot launched an appeal to get his 27-year sentence reduced.
Speaking about his son-in-law's appeal, Caroline's devastated dad David Crouch told Greek media: "It is absolutely despicable that my daughter's killer is trying to get his prison sentence reduced because of his 'good behaviour.'
"The crime committed by the murderer, that of femicide, is a heinous crime that should deserve particularly severe punishment.
"In my opinion, men who kill their wives, for whatever reason, are the lowest of the low, ranking alongside paedophiles.
"I think it will be a sad day for women when the murderer of a defenceless woman who slept with her child will serve less than his full prison sentence. This man is beyond contempt."
The pilot's legal team are arguing that no mitigating circumstances were taken into account in the previous trial.
Anagnostopoulos, who has appointed a new attorney, Katerina Mavroidi, has argued he had acted in the “heat of the moment” after rowing with Crouch over their daughter because "Caroline had pushed Lydia away."
The pilot arrived at court for the hearing accompanied by an armed guard while Caroline's mum Susan was also present.
Former gas executive Mr Crouch, who lives on the Greek island of Alonissos told the Mail Online: "The killer tried to get the hearing rescheduled until 2024 but the lawyer objected and it will now go ahead next month.
"The mother still believes in her son’s innocence and tries to show my beloved daughter in a bad light which I will not tolerate.
He claimed the jailed pilot had confessed all in a typed letter he had sent him.
Mr Crouch revealed that his granddaughter Lydia was no longer in Alonissos, where her mother is buried, but living very “happily” abroad in the Philippines where she was being cared for by his “famous artist” stepdaughter and her prominent business husband.
Caroline's death made headlines across the world as the young mum was found brutally murdered next to her 11-month-old daughter, Lydia.
Babis put up the pretence that his wife was a victim of a ruthless gang that broke into their maisonette on the outskirts of Athens.
He played the role of grieving husband for 37 days, sobbing to reporters, visiting his wife's grave and even comforting Caroline's heartbroken parents.
