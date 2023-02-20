Five dollar theater tickets aim to broaden audiences 02:33

CAMBRIDGE - It can be expensive to see a professional theatrical production, with seats often costing more than $100 each. But the new Take Five program at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge makes tickets available for just $5.

"Take Five gives us the opportunity to not just theorize or imagine ways that we can sort of knock down barriers, we're actually doing it," said the theater's associate artistic director, Dayron J. Miles.

The Take Five program releases tickets on a rolling basis and operates on an honor system. If you have the means to buy a regular priced ticket, the theatre encourages you leave the $5 seats for those who need them.

The theater tested the program during the fall run of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 , and found the demographics of the audience started to change, becoming more racially diverse and more intergenerational.

Nate McLean-Nichols, a program director for The Center for Teen Empowerment in Boston told WBZ the ticket program is making a difference with the kids he works with.

"These are young people that are like 14 to 21 So like it really like developmental stages in their lives, thinking about like career paths, potential career paths and possibilities for them," he said.

Both the play The Wife of Willesden , based on a story from The Canterbury Tales , and the musical Evita , will be included in the Take Five program.

