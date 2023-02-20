What was that chopper doing in downtown Minneapolis all Sunday?

What the heck was that chopper doing in downtown Minneapolis? 01:01

MINNEAPOLIS -- A lot of people saw a large, low-flying helicopter in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning and afternoon and wondered what was happening.

Turns out, it was an involved installation project on a downtown highrise.

When you need new heating and cooling equipment installed on top of the downtown, U.S. Bank tower, you cant do it with a crane. You need have a special helicopter and pilot flown in from California, and you need a bunch of local contractors.

Also, you need a host of permits from the Minneapolis Police Department, Metro Transit, and the FAA.

What looked like something out of a movie got off to a slow start, and was delayed two and a half hours because of fog.

A U.S. Bank vice president told WCCO: "We needed heating and cooling equipment and based on where we are that is hard. We appreciate the patience of our neighbors and any light rail riders who may have been inconvenienced."

People in Minneapolis weren't the only ones wondering what was flying overhead. That same chopper flew right over parts of downtown St. Paul.