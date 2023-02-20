Bethenny Frankel & Kyle Richards Reunite In Aspen After Falling Out: 'We Still Have A Lot To Talk About'

mega

Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards are turning a new leaf.

On Sunday, February 19, the Real Housewives of New York City alum got Bravo fans into a tizzy after sharing a photo to Instagram with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star amid both of them unfollowing each other on the social media platform after being close pals for decades.

@bethennyfrankel/instagram

"Almost 30 years later, lost parents, marriages, a gaggle of girls, reality shows, health scares & a whole lot of life, we still have a lot to talk (and laugh) about," Frankel penned alongside the photo of herself with Frankel, as they were decked out in warm black furs in Aspen.

"Plus I got a good @farrahbritt cameo, who I have known since she was a baby. Today was a good day… xoxo #realhousewives #housewives #memories #kylerichards #wintervacay #aspen," she continued, referencing Richards' oldest daughter, Farrah Britt .

The Halloween actress — who reposted the photo to her own account — left a comment below the snap adding that the SkinnyGirl founder's daughter was with her at the time , "❤️ So fun. And I got to see Bryn ❤️."

mega

During a Watch What Happens Live appearance in 2021, Richards revealed where her relationship with Frankel stood. “She unfollowed me, and I was like, ‘Well, why do I want to follow someone who doesn’t follow me?’ [who is], you know, a friend, so I just said, ‘OK, well, I don’t need to keep up with her either, then,’” she told Andy Cohen .

When the late night host asked the businesswoman why she didn't follow the West Coast Housewife during her December 2022 stint , she claimed, “I love Kyle. I have a good relationship with Kyle. I don’t actually follow all of my friends because I like to catch up with them personally. There are people on there I’m not good friends with and I’m not that methodical about it. You could probably look through there and it’s probably like a garage sale."

mega

“Call her up and ask. We talk all the time. I’ll get my phone and text her too. There is no real story," she continued before fellow guest Jeff Lewis called her out, emphasizing how he "wasn't buying" her excuse.

The Flipping Out star told Frankel he would be calling Richards to "find out the real story since you're not being honest."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"It is weird you're so desperate you care I'm not following her," the ex-Housewife spat back before Lewis added that he's "not desperate" but "think[s] it is weird you don't follow her and you're friends."