Open in App
OK! Magazine

Bethenny Frankel & Kyle Richards Reunite In Aspen After Falling Out: 'We Still Have A Lot To Talk About'

By Molly Claire Goddard,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDiTo_0ktxYT3G00
mega

Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards are turning a new leaf.

On Sunday, February 19, the Real Housewives of New York City alum got Bravo fans into a tizzy after sharing a photo to Instagram with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star amid both of them unfollowing each other on the social media platform after being close pals for decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJgHQ_0ktxYT3G00
@bethennyfrankel/instagram

"Almost 30 years later, lost parents, marriages, a gaggle of girls, reality shows, health scares & a whole lot of life, we still have a lot to talk (and laugh) about," Frankel penned alongside the photo of herself with Frankel, as they were decked out in warm black furs in Aspen.

"Plus I got a good @farrahbritt cameo, who I have known since she was a baby. Today was a good day… xoxo #realhousewives #housewives #memories #kylerichards #wintervacay #aspen," she continued, referencing Richards' oldest daughter, Farrah Britt .

The Halloween actress — who reposted the photo to her own account — left a comment below the snap adding that the SkinnyGirl founder's daughter was with her at the time , "❤️ So fun. And I got to see Bryn ❤️."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6WJJ_0ktxYT3G00
mega

During a Watch What Happens Live appearance in 2021, Richards revealed where her relationship with Frankel stood. “She unfollowed me, and I was like, ‘Well, why do I want to follow someone who doesn’t follow me?’ [who is], you know, a friend, so I just said, ‘OK, well, I don’t need to keep up with her either, then,’” she told Andy Cohen .

When the late night host asked the businesswoman why she didn't follow the West Coast Housewife during her December 2022 stint , she claimed, “I love Kyle. I have a good relationship with Kyle. I don’t actually follow all of my friends because I like to catch up with them personally. There are people on there I’m not good friends with and I’m not that methodical about it. You could probably look through there and it’s probably like a garage sale."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107Qym_0ktxYT3G00
mega

“Call her up and ask. We talk all the time. I’ll get my phone and text her too. There is no real story," she continued before fellow guest Jeff Lewis called her out, emphasizing how he "wasn't buying" her excuse.

The Flipping Out star told Frankel he would be calling Richards to "find out the real story since you're not being honest."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"It is weird you're so desperate you care I'm not following her," the ex-Housewife spat back before Lewis added that he's "not desperate" but "think[s] it is weird you don't follow her and you're friends."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mason Disick, 13, Is Nearly Unrecognizable & Almost As Tall As Dad Scott While Out In LA: Photos
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Bethenny Frankel Explains Why Her Face Looks ‘F–ked Up’: ‘I’m Not Doing That Great’
Aspen, CO8 days ago
Matthew Perry seen for first time in months following memoir release
Los Angeles, CA21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy