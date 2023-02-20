Bacchus parade shooting suspect Mansour Mbodj, 21, arrested after teen killed & girl, 4, among four shot in New Orleans

THE alleged gunman who killed a teen and wounded four others at a New Orleans parade has been identified.

The suspected shooter was arrested after gunfire sent Mardi Gras partygoers running for their lives on Sunday night.

Gun carnage that killed one and injured four was believed to be a crime committed by 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj

Cops took Mansour Mbodj, 21, into custody shortly after the shooting in New Orleans, Louisiana.

NOPD Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier said authorities "were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this," WWL-TV reported.

The victim he allegedly killed was between the ages of 15 and 18, according to WDSU.

He died in surgery and his name has not yet been released.

Ages of the other four victims range from four to 24 years old, the outlet reported.

Three men, a young girl, and a woman were rushed to local hospitals by ambulance while the crowd fled in terror after hearing gunshots during the Mardi Gras parade.

Police told The U.S. Sun that they received a call about the shooting at roughly 9.30pm.

Witness Stacey Morigeau said: "I thought it sounded like 20 gunshots - it might've been a little bit less but it was a rapid fire and everybody started running."

The parade came to a complete stop as officers began working to control the scene.

Two guns were recovered at the site of the shooting and New Orleans Police are increasing patrols at the French Quarter in an effort to reduce gun violence at outdoor events like parades this season.

"This is really not something we wanted to see," Ganthier said.

"We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras."

Mbodj has been booked into the local jail on a second-degree murder charge.

A possible motive in the shooting has not yet been revealed.