Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman killed after shot in the head in Southwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff,

11 days ago

Police investigate homicide after woman shot in head 00:19

BALTIMORE — A woman is dead after being shot in the head in Southwest Baltimore Monday morning.

On February 20, around 10:41 a.m., police responded to the 2700 block of West North Ave. to investigate a shot spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and head.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 .

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website .

