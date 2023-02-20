Coral Springs Police: Officer Broke Window of SUV to Extract Driver Who Was Speeding, Had Marijuana, and Refused To Leave Vehicle

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Coral Springs police had to break the window of an SUV to extract a 43-year-old driver who refused to come out after being pulled over for speeding, a police report.

Once Vishwamitra Persaud was taken out of his Acura SUV in the 2600 block of Coral Ridge Drive on Feb. 9, police found marijuana in his vehicle, the report said.

Also, smelling alcohol on Persaud, officers asked him to take a sobriety test but he refused, the report said.

The incident started when an officer spotted Persaud driving 62 miles-per-hour in a 40-miles-per-hour zone.

According to the report, when Persaud stopped his SUV after it veered into a bike lane, he refused to open his window fully and get out of the vehicle to answer questions.

Officers then broke his window to unlock the SUV, and they removed him after he tensed and resisted instructions to get out, the report said.

Persaud, of Coral Springs, was charged with possession of marijuana and THC, DUI, and speeding, the report said.

He had two prior DUI convictions in 2009 and 2002 in Texas, the report said.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released from Broward County Jail after paying bail for the $10,000 bond, court records show.

