Winter Storm Warning and High Surf Advisory issued for parts of Clatsop County

A Winter Storm Warning and High Surf Advisory have been issued for portions of Clatsop County by the National Weather Service Portland.

“We will continue monitoring the forecasts and will keep the public and first responders updated,” said Justin Gibbs, Clatsop County emergency management director.

Key Weather Changes

Building seas will produce hazardous marine (23 - 25 ft) and surf conditions (30 ft. breakers) Tuesday into Wednesday. Gale Force winds and hazardous seas are expected.Clatsop County likely will experience colder temperatures across the region Tuesday to Saturday morning.Coldest temperatures expected Wednesday night - Saturday morning, but east winds will make it feel colder.There are chances for lowland snow this week in Clatsop County, however, impactful snowfall is projected in the Cascades and Coast Range Tuesday – Wednesday.

Traveling

“Travel could be very difficult throughout the county mid-week, so we urge people to avoid travel,” Gibbs said. “If you must take to the roads, please make sure you are prepared and have emergency car safety items in your vehicle:

Extra flashlightCell phone chargerFood and waterJumper cablesIce scraperBlanketMapCat litter or sand (for better tire traction)

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Clatsop County will provide additional storm updates on social media and the ClatsopCounty.gov website .