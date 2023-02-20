Open in App
Chicago, IL
On Tap Sports Net

Bulls Close to Deal with Patrick Beverley for Remainder of Season

By Ron Luce,

11 days ago

The Bulls and hometown product Patrick Beverley are close on a deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Although the Chicago Bulls missed out on Russell Westbrook following the trade deadline, the team is still adding depth at the guard position. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls and hometown product Patrick Beverley are nearing a deal for the remainder of the season.

Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline for Mo Bamba. However, reports immediately surfaced indicating the guard was going to be bought out by Orlando . Once he was, his services were free for anyone, and in this case that's Chicago.

The Bulls certainly can use reinforcements. Although the front office is against mediocrity, the front office stood pat at the deadline and are not anywhere close to a playoff team. The Bulls are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference and on the outside of the play-in bubble. However, adding depth certainly doesn't hurt for the stretch run.

With that in mind, Beverley is exactly that: depth. In 45 games with the Lakers, Beverley averaged 6.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, and 2.6 APG in roughly 27 minutes per night . With the number of injuries the Bulls have dealt with, he should still see a solid number of minutes. However, he won't come in an become a savior by any means.

The contract details are unknown at this time. However, the deal will be minimal considering it spans about two months of time.

