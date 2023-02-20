Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Inside The Padres

Padres News: RHP Nick Martinez Will Now Miss Part of Spring Training with Friars

By Jeff Snider,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6uwH_0ktxPNK100

The reliever turning starter will join Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Last week, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced that he won't be able to take part in the World Baseball Classic like he'd been planning. That news ends up having an impact on the Padres, as San Diego pitcher Nick Martinez has been added to the Team USA roster as Kershaw's replacement, as Kevin Acee and Jeff Sanders report in the San Diego Union-Tribune .

Nick Martinez is back on the United States roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, MLB announced Sunday. He replaces Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who reportedly was unable to secure the necessary insurance due to past injuries.

Martinez, who is moving from a hybrid relief role to the starting rotation, pulled out of the tournament citing concerns it might affect his preparation for the season. It is not known when Martinez will join the U.S. team and whether he will be with the team the entire tournament.

As Acee and Sanders note, this is an important spring for Martinez. He made 10 starts in 2022, his first season with San Diego after four seasons in Japan, but he mostly pitched out of the bullpen. After leaving the rotation, he served in a long relief role for a few weeks, but by the end of the season he was mostly a traditional one-inning reliever.

For 2023, the plan is for Martinez to be in the Friars' starting rotation, which is why he had originally pulled out of the WBC. But his country needs him, so he'll answer the call, although the Union-Tribune 's reporting suggests he might not spend as much time with Team USA as some of the other team members. It seems like they might take a hybrid approach, where Martinez will be in camp with the Padres as often as possible, only joining the WBC team when absolutely necessary.

Spring training is important this year for Martinez, who didn't throw more than 40 pitches in a game in the last three months of the 2022 season and needs to get built back up. This will be an important storyline to keep an

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Padres News: Rougned Odor Speaks Highly Of Friars Upon Arrival
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Manny Machado Sets the Stage for Juan Soto to Stay in San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Bob Melvin Talks Final Friars Roster Spot
San Diego, CA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr "Felt Great' in First Game in 'Like 500 Days'
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Short-Lived Drama With Jake Cronenworth Addressed by All-Star
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Padres News: Juan Soto's Sore Leg Sidelines Him Again
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Padres News: Fernando Tatis Jr Just Needs to Trust the Process in the Outfield
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Padres News: Rougned Odor to Get Plenty of Opportunity with So Many Players Away at WBC
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Juan Soto Reveals Special Bond With Mother Through Cooking
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Padres News: Rougned Odor Agrees to Minor League Deal with San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres Trent Grisham Hopes to Be a Better Leader After Learning from 2020 Struggles
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Padres News: Ryan Weathers Reacts to Joe Musgrove Injury
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy