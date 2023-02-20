Open in App
Athens, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stetson Bennett's NFL draft profile

By J.C. Shelton,

11 days ago
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is one of the most interesting prospects in this year’s NFL draft.

He is a former walk-on who helped lead the Bulldogs to consecutive national titles, while becoming the most decorated player in the College Football Playoffs. However, Bennett’s stellar career isn’t garnering the attention you might expect.

NFL.com recently released Bennett’s draft profile ahead of the NFL combine scheduled to take place from Feb. 28-March 6 in Indianapolis.

NFL Comparison: Nick Mullens

Overview: Bennett will turn 26 years old during his rookie season and he’s small in stature relative to today’s game. Those two things will work against him, but his history of elevating his play in spotlight games against the best competition should be a factor for some teams. He doesn’t have a plus arm and his accuracy and placement can vary from drive to drive, but he throws with anticipation and has shown an ability to get through progressions as a pro-style passer. He’s rarely sacked and has the mobility to do damage outside of the pocket. Bennett has backup potential for a timing-based passing attack that includes concepts often seen in the Shanahan offense.

Strength: Moves his feet with his eyes for throw readiness, confidence and focus appear to elevate in the biggest games, posted 308.8 passing yards per game with a completion rate of 67.7 percent and touchdown to interception ratio of 19:3 while going 5-1 over last six postseason games, able to scan progressions across the entire field, moves his feet with his eyes for throw readiness.

Weakness: Struggles with placement, touch and distance on many deep throws, very small and slight for the position by NFL standards, game to game consistency has been an issue at times, needs to navigate the pocket for cleaner launch points, lacks drive velocity to fit throws into a tight window, will fall off some throws unnecessarily.

Sources Tell Us: “He has some great moments to fall back on, but I still think there are too many things working against him to ever be a starter.” — Personnel executive for NFC team

Bennett will have an opportunity to answer some of the question’s surrounding his abilities at the combine, which may boost his stock ahead of the draft that is set for April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Comments / 0

Community Policy