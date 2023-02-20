Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks 'Fool' Joe Biden On President's Day, Declares America Needs 'National Divorce' To Separate Red & Blue States

mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at Joe Biden — and America as a whole — on President's Day.

While the GOP House Rep has never been a fan of No. 46 , she upped the ante after he spent the Monday holiday overseas in Ukraine.

"Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war," she tweeted. "We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late."

While snapping back at responses from other Twitter users, Greene also noted the country "needs a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government."

Throughout the day, the politician, 48, followed up with more strongly worded messages after people claimed she was prompting another civil war.

"People are absolutely fed up and disgusted with left wing insanity and disaster America Last policies," stated Greene. "National divorce is not civil war, but Biden and the neocons are leading us into WW3, while forcing corporate ESG and gender confusion on our kids. Enough!"

The Georgia native's words angered many, including Republican and Utah Governor Spencer Cox .

“This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and — honestly — evil," he replied. "We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival."

While countless of Greene's tweets have caused an uproar — even ex-husband Perry Greene filed for divorce in September 2022 after 27 years of marriage — one person who has been by her side is ex-POTUS Donald Trump .

So much so, the father-of-five, 76, is even considering asking her to be his running mate in the 2024 election, as RadarOnline.com reported.

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden is said to be pushing her husband, 80, to refrain from running for another term.

"Joe thinks he's doing a good job," one source said. "He's furious with Jill for not believing in him . But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It's just his time has come and gone."