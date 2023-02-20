Open in App
Seattle, WA
Kevin Durant jumps in on Seattle Sonics push

11 days ago
Durant played with the Sonics for one year during the 2007-2008 season.

Photo by Steve Jennings

If any mention of the Seattle SuperSonics puts your head on a swivel , you’ll be excited to know that it’s time to check in our Sonics comeback buzz-o-meter.

Kevin Durant got our ears perked up during an NBA All-Star Weekend press conference Sunday night with a brief,
but firm pitch for the team .

A reporter asked the former Sonics rookie which city needs an NBA team — to which Durant replies quickly with “Seattle.” When the same reporter asked what he’d call the team, he jumps back with “Sonics” just as quickly.

Of course, this doesn’t mean anything is immediately happening, but we’ll always take support from major basketball stars . It also helps fuel those rumors that kept building last year .
The tension is killing us.

GIF via Giphy


It could still be a few years before this needle breaks. Stay tuned while we all sit with crossed fingers together — and gear up in the meantime .
