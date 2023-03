The New Kensington Fire Department Company 2 rescued a cat stuck on a roof over the weekend.

According to New Kensington Fire Department Company 2 on Facebook, they were alerted to a cat stuck on a roof somewhere in the 500 block of 4th Avenue at around 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

The cat was found on a roof across the street from the Williamsburg Manor Apartments on 6th Street.

The cat was brought safely to the ground with the help of Company 1′s ladder truck, the company said.

Firefighters gave the cat to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in Parnassus and affectionately nicknamed him Roofus.

If you recognize the cat, the New Kensington Fire Department is asking you to contact Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: