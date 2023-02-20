Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Dickson County Source

Your Guide to Parking at Bridgestone Arena

By Donna Vissman,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vnKxt_0ktxCOWl00
photo by Jim Wood

Heading to Bridgestone Arena for an event? If you are not sure where to park, we’ve put together a list of places close to the arena.

1Park at Bridgestone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A2ahk_0ktxCOWl00

501 Broadway, Nashville

The arena has its own parking garage accessible during each event held. It fills up quickly so get there early, if you plan to park there. You can access the garage at corner of 6th Avenue South and Demonbreun St.

2Pinnacle Garage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXGv4_0ktxCOWl00

150 3rd Avenue South, Nashville

When purchasing tickets to an event at Bridgestone Arena, you also purchase parking at Pinnacle Garage. The garage is located at the corner of 3rd Ave South and Demonbreun St., two blocks away from Bridgestone Arena.

3First Baptist Church Parking Lot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nIWo_0ktxCOWl00

108 7th Avenue South, Nashville

The First Baptist Church Parking lot is open for parking during all events at Bridgestone. Find it adjacent to Bridgestone Arena at the corner of 6th Avenue and Demonbreun.

4Music City Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1tcL_0ktxCOWl00

201 5th Avenue South, Nashville

The Music City Center parking garage is a short walk to Bridgestone Arena. The Music City Center garage is found just off of 6th Avenue with ample parking available.

5Fifth and Broadway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adrTt_0ktxCOWl00

550 Broadway, Nashville

The new development right across the street from Bridgestone, Fifth and Broadway has a parking garage that is open during all events.

6Hilton Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e02cd_0ktxCOWl00

121 4th Avenue South, Nashville

You can park in the Hilton Hotel or valet park at the hotel.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Morgan Wallen to Host Free Acoustic Show at Bridgestone
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Bridgestone Released All Free Morgan Wallen Tickets in Three Hours
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Your Parking Guide for Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Live Music and Event Venue Unveiled in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Three-Day FanDuel Bracket City Live Festival in Nashville Canceled
Nashville, TN2 days ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Places to Eat Close to Ascend Amphitheater
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Places to Eat Close to TPAC
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Your Parking Guide for TPAC
Nashville, TN4 days ago
2023 Spring Events at Cheekwood
Nashville, TN1 day ago
6 Live Shows this Week – February 27, 2023
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Places to Eat Close to Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN6 days ago
OBITUARY: Celice Andrew ‘CA’ Feenstra
Dickson, TN2 days ago
Nashville Fire Dept. Looking for Hickory Lake Apartments Arsonist
Nashville, TN1 day ago
$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at TPAC
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Three Nashville Venues Win Pollstar Awards
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Lone Star Rodeo Returns to MTSU’s Tennessee Miller Coliseum
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Places to Eat Close to Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN7 days ago
Doobie Brothers Extend 50th Anniversary Tour with a Stop in Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN4 days ago
OBITUARY: Rex Randolph Blakely
Dickson, TN22 hours ago
BNA Stops Air Travel Due to High Winds
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Baking on Pi Day
Brentwood, TN1 day ago
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of February 28, 2023
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Upcoming Rockology Auction to Feature Items from Elvis Presley and Colonel Tom Parker’s Office
Bon Aqua, TN5 days ago
Weekly Forecast 2-27-3-3,2023 Winds, Rain, Storms
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale to Take Consignments End of March
Dickson, TN5 days ago
Nashville International Airport® Anticipates Increased Passenger Numbers for Upcoming Spring Break Season
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Man Killed During Storm in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy