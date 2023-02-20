Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Bulls to Sign Patrick Beverley, per Report

By Patrick Andres,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dy8hF_0ktxBgFw00

The Magic waived the veteran guard after acquiring him from the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook Plans To Sign With Los Angeles Clippers (TV-PG; 0:34)

With their hopes of snagging an Eastern Conference play-in spot rapidly fading, the Bulls appear to be making a move to bolster their depth.

Chicago is set to sign guard Patrick Beverley , according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will reportedly be finalized Tuesday and will lock up Beverley for the rest of the season.

Beverley, an 11-year NBA veteran, was born in Chicago in 1988. He played his high school basketball at John Marshall High School, which has produced eight NBA players. Shams Charnia of The Athletic also reported the move.

In 45 games with the Lakers this season, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. On Feb. 9, Los Angeles traded him to the Magic as part of the massive four-team deal that landed the Lakers center Mo Bamba. It marked the third trade involving Beverley in the span of a little over seven months, and Orlando quickly waived him.

Earlier in his career, Beverley made three All-Defensive teams — two with the Rockets (2014 and 2017) and one with the Clippers (2020).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Bears Have Prospects Playing Darts, Putt-Putt at NFL Combine
Chicago, IL1 day ago
NHL Trade Deadline: Rangers Didn’t Give Up Much For Patrick Kane
New York City, NY2 days ago
Stroud Doesn’t Want Bears to Draft Him, Says It’s Fields’s Team
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar bashes Kevin McCarthy after dangerous tape released “putting America in jeopardy”
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Heartwarming Video of Kevin Durant, Brittney Griner Goes Viral
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
NBA World Reacts to Kevin Durant’s Debut With Suns
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Blasts Warriors, Draymond Green in Fiery Interview
Memphis, TN5 hours ago
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Discusses Rift With Ex-OC Kellen Moore
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Buys Ownership Stake in Nashville SC
Nashville, TN1 day ago
SI:AM | Kevin Durant Didn’t Miss a Beat
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Report: James Harden Serious About Possible Return to Rockets
Houston, TX2 days ago
FS1’s Ric Bucher Says Kevin Durant ’Needs to Get Married’
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
NFL world reacts to huge Cowboys news
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Vikings Ranked First, Commanders Last by NFL Players in New ‘Report Card’
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Report: Bucks Emerge As Frontrunners to Sign Goran Dragić
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Lakers Say LeBron James Has Right Foot Tendon Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kevin Durant Admits He Felt Pressure Ahead of Suns Debut
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Report: Raiders to Tag RB Josh Jacobs If No Deal in Place
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
QB Prospects Set to Throw Saturday in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
Arizona-UCLA Preview and Best Bet
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Calijah Kancey Outruns Aaron Donald With Blistering 40-Yard Dash
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy