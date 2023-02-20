Bulls to Sign Patrick Beverley, per Report

The Magic waived the veteran guard after acquiring him from the Lakers.

With their hopes of snagging an Eastern Conference play-in spot rapidly fading, the Bulls appear to be making a move to bolster their depth.

Chicago is set to sign guard Patrick Beverley , according to a Monday afternoon report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal will reportedly be finalized Tuesday and will lock up Beverley for the rest of the season.

Beverley, an 11-year NBA veteran, was born in Chicago in 1988. He played his high school basketball at John Marshall High School, which has produced eight NBA players. Shams Charnia of The Athletic also reported the move.

In 45 games with the Lakers this season, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. On Feb. 9, Los Angeles traded him to the Magic as part of the massive four-team deal that landed the Lakers center Mo Bamba. It marked the third trade involving Beverley in the span of a little over seven months, and Orlando quickly waived him.

Earlier in his career, Beverley made three All-Defensive teams — two with the Rockets (2014 and 2017) and one with the Clippers (2020).