Thomasville, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Thomasville hosts first ever More than Murals Workshop for 12 neighboring cities

By Kandace Blake,

11 days ago
With a dozen neighboring cities attending, Thomasville will host its first ever More than Murals Workshop.

The Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Municipal Association chose Thomasville for this 3-day workshop. Its focus will be on educating other areas on collaborating with the arts and mainstream directors.

Public Art Director Darlene Crosby-Taylor said this privilege comes with great responsibility.

“How honored we feel and how well we want to do it so that it sets an elevated standard for the way other Georgia cities do that. We know that if our region is strong, we’re stronger,” said Dr. Lindsay Dennis, Associate Professor of Special Education at FSU.

The workshop is set for Feb. 22 through Feb. 24.

This event will showcase what Thomasville has accomplished through partnership with artists, arts organizations, and local businesses.

