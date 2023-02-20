Open in App
Eminem files opposition to Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon’s ‘Reasonably Shady’ podcast

By Tamantha Ryan,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3FK8_0ktxB6l900

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?

Eminem filed an opposition on Feb. 14 against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s trademark application for “Reasonably Shady,” the name of their podcast, according to docs obtained by Page Six.

In the docs, the “Lose Yourself” rapper — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — says he believes his brand will be “damaged” if the “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars are issued the trademark for their broadcast.

He also said “Reasonably Shady” can “cause confusion in the minds of consumers,” who have known him by his monikers Slim Shady and Shady since the late ’90s.

Eminem, 50, has exclusively used the name “Slim Shady” and “Shady” for entertainment services since 1998 and owns the trademark for “Shady” to use on merch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRZEm_0ktxB6l900
Eminem filed an opposition against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s trademark for “Reasonably Shady.”
FilmMagic

Eminem’s objection came weeks after Dixon, 43, and Bryant, 52, filed to trademark their podcast’s name with the intent to begin selling products — such as water bottles, lip gloss, sweatshirts, hats, jackets and socks.

Reps for Bryant, Dixon and Eminem did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTq0w_0ktxB6l900
The reality stars included merch in their trademark.
Instagram/gizellebryant

The reality stars’ podcast has gained success since it launched in 2021. Dixon and Bryant have conversations about dating, relationships, marriage, entrepreneurs, motherhood, style, glam, current events and more.

Just last week, the ladies celebrated the show receiving 5 million downloads in less than two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khlLV_0ktxB6l900
Dixon and Bryant’s podcast has garnered over 5 million downloads since it’s launch in 2021.
Paul Morigi/Bravo

“SOOO EXCITED! Less than two years and our little @reasonablyshady podcast has over 5 MILLION downloads 🤩,” Bryant captioned a Feb. 15 Instagram post .

“Thank you so much for listening! Thank you for the love and support! We totally appreciate being apart of the @blackeffect family 🎉 Thank you @iheartradio 🎊.”

Dixon and Bryant have not publicly responded to Eminem’s opposition. However, the ladies must respond to the “Stan” rapper’s request by March 26.

