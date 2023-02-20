Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Residents urge council to vote no on transfer of land near Ambassador bridge

By Kimberly Craig,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1wW3_0ktx9TBy00

"The noise is incredible. The pounding. The banging. It's just terrible," Irma Saldivar said about the trucks behind her house that use the Ambassador Bridge to cross into Canada.

Saldivar's family has been living on St. Anne Street in Southwest Detroit for decades.

"All that property behind me is the Bridge Company's," Saldivar said.

And the Bridge Company, owned by the Moroun family, is expecting city council to vote to transfer some land at Riverside Park to them when they vote Tuesday.

But Saldivar and other residents are hoping council votes no until the Detroit International Bridge Company agrees to certain conditions, including not seeking to close off St. Anne Street from Fort Street to Lafayette in an attempt to connect their properties.

The fear is that would delay first responders and turn some side streets into dead ends.

"They're getting too close. Too close for comfort for me anyhow," said Reuben Romero who, like Salvidar, also lives on St. Anne.

"I hope city council says no, they vote it down. I really do," Romero added.

On Monday, community groups including the Hubbard Richard Residents Association (HRRA) held a rally to inform and mobilize neighbors to let city council know that they want community protections in place before they approve the land transfer.

Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero (6th District) has said she would be voting no until those protections are in place.

In a call to action, the HRRA said, "Make no mistake, if Council approves the land transfer, our hard work to secure community benefits protections in the face of a second Ambassador Bridge and the expansion of a customs plaza will be lost."

In a statement to 7 Action News Monday, Ambassador Bridge owner Matt Moroun said the city is not "giving" the bridge anything.

"A contract was made for the city to exchange the property after we performed our obligations. We’ve done everything we were supposed to under the contract and the city needs to fulfill its end of the agreement," Moroun wrote. "The Ste Anne’s St. area and HRRA is a separate issue that we will be happy to discuss but it is not reasonable to breach the Riverside Park agreement to gain leverage on a different matter."

Jennifer Giroux of the Hubbard Richard Residents Association said they are not against the land transfer. She said they support it but that community protections must be put in place.

"If they want to do the land deal and the land exchange, we're for that. We're supportive, but we just say, first, agree that you will not seek to expand that wall and seek to displace all the residents along the street," Giroux said. "That's where we're drawing that line in the sand and that's what we want city government to support us on."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Powerful snowstorm slams metro Detroit, creating dangerous road conditions
Sterling Heights, MI5 hours ago
Detroit sues Perfecting Church for failing to complete megachurch
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit Coffee shop closes its doors after receiving 10-page threatening letter
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Calls for transparency grow near Michigan hazardous waste facilities
Romulus, MI1 day ago
Wyandotte meeting about cellphone tower on school building ends in chaos
Wyandotte, MI22 hours ago
Event to benefit MSP trooper hit by car on duty in December
Dearborn, MI11 hours ago
DTE assists customers without power as snow moves in
Allen Park, MI12 hours ago
Birmingham police say they are cracking down on handicap parking violators
Birmingham, MI1 day ago
Detroit group working to connect people of color to nature
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit metro airport temporarily closed due winter storm
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Woman pleads guilty in Detroit-area election threats case
Detroit, MI1 day ago
DTE customers remain in the dark as another winter storm, more outages loom
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Can infrastructure upgrades, more utility regulation prevent power outages?
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Ford to raise production as US auto sales start to recover
Dearborn, MI16 hours ago
Detroit firefighter arraigned in 3 Michigan cities for selling narcotics, pills
Detroit, MI1 day ago
MSU to award mass shooting victims with posthumous degrees
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Man ordered to jail in Jewish Michigan threats case
Tipton, MI13 hours ago
Baobab Fare chef wins 'Chopped,' tells immigration story
Detroit, MI2 days ago
2 Detroit police officers hurt during domestic violence call on city's west side
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Nessel said she was a target of man charged for threats against Jewish workers
Tipton, MI1 day ago
Witchcraft cocktail bar 'The Black Salt' opens this week in Hamtramck
Hamtramck, MI2 days ago
Hundreds lose power in Berkley for second time in less than a week
Berkley, MI5 hours ago
Ford to resume production of F-150 Lightning on March 13
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
Kia, Hyundai roll out anti-theft devices after rise in stolen vehicles
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Detroit police officer hit by car; injuries not life threatening
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Schools dismiss early due to winter storm
Rochester, MI11 hours ago
Mo Pop Festival won't happen in 2023 but 'this is not a goodbye'
Detroit, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy