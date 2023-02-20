Faribault Emeralds place 4th in high kick, 10th in jazz at Class AA state meets

Thanks to a Section 1AA high kick title and finishing as the Section 1AA jazz runner-up, the Faribault Emeralds Dance Team were able to return to the Target Center to compete in the Class AA high kick and jazz state tournaments over the weekend.

“It felt like everything we had worked for had finally been accomplished," said captain Jaden Lang. "We truly had the best run of the season and I do not believe we could have danced that dance any better. Being the fourth best team in the state is such an amazing accomplishment especially considering the talent in AA kick this year. And finding out that we tied points with Orono who placed third was just icing on the cake.”

Faribault’s first day of competition was on Friday, where the Emeralds performed their jazz routine alongside 11 other Class AA programs. They finished with 554 of the 800 total points and received two 9 rank votes, a 9.5 rank vote, a 10 rank vote and an 11.5 rank for to finish with 49 total votes for a 10th place finish.

“After our finals run, the energy was incredible," said captain Brooklyn Zrust. "We all came off the floor knowing that we couldn't have done that dance any better. \When awards were done, we got our results back and found out that we placed fourth in the state, the feeling was insane. All I could think about was how hard we worked all year and how it finally paid off. I was overwhelmed with joy and I am so proud of this team and the comeback we had after last season.”

The top six teams in the preliminaries advance to compete in the finals and while the Emeralds didn’t make the cut for Jazz, their section-winning high kick routine was selected as one of the six to compete in the finals.

During the preliminary round, the Emeralds earned 607 total points and two 4 rank votes, a 4.5 rank vote and two 5 rank votes to finish with a total of 22.5 rank votes. They were placed fifth overall, which made the cut for the finals and beat out Big 9 foes Austin, who claimed the sixth spot with 24 total rank votes.

“State this year was so enjoyable and one of my favorites out of my dance career," said Ava Korbel. "I could not have asked for a better state experience my senior year. All of the other teams were so loving and supporting this year and it made everyone feel so close and united. The feeling of making it to finals this year was amazing that was our first goal and once that goal was succeeded we knew it was game time performing for finals. Once we heard we were fourth in the state we were all very excited that we had made so many improvements and all of are hours of hard work and dedication had payed off. I am so unbelievably proud of every single one of my teammates. I could not be more proud to call myself an Emerald."

Faribault came out for the finals and managed to earn a couple more total points to finish with 617 of the 800 possible points. The Emeralds’ routine in the finals garnered two 3 rank votes, a 4 rank vote and two 4.5 rank votes, which gave them 19 total and placed them fourth overall.

The only programs to place ahead of the Emeralds were Orono (16 rank votes), Totino-Grace (12.5) and high kick state champions Mound Westonka (5).

“This state experience was like no other," said Emeralds head coach Lisa Dahl. "This team had an amazing run in finals. After prelims we were in fifth place. We told them what they need to do to move up and they went out and left everything on that floor. We ended up tied with Orono in total points but our ranking points put us in fourth. All of the AA teams are so talented. It is an honor to compete along side all of them. I could not be more of the these girls. I have so much love for this team."