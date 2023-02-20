Suspect sought in Chandler Costco vandalism

Chandler Police are seeking the public's help in locating a vandalism suspect.

On Jan. 14, , at about 1:10 p.m., a woman parked her vehicle in a parking space at Costco located at 595 S. Galleria Way. While walking toward the store, she was confronted by a female suspect who accused the victim of taking their parking space. The woman apologized and entered the store.

When the woman returned to her vehicle, she discovered her GMC SUV had been damaged. She was approached by a customer who advised that a male suspect had taken an object, thought to be a rock, and damaged the paint.

This same customer took photographs of the crime as it happened.

The estimate of the damage to the SUV is more than $4,500.

Costco surveillance cameras captured the male suspect meeting up with the female suspect who had confronted the woman earlier in the parking lot. The subjects exited the store three minutes later without making a purchase.

Chandler Police are asking our community for assistance in identifying the male suspect. Call the non-emergency number at 480-782-4130 with any information.

Information that leads to the suspect’s location may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling 480-WITNESS.