Open in App
Allentown, PA
See more from this location?
WFMZ-TV Online

'Great person, great heart': Community remembers Temple University police officer who was shot, killed

By Bo Koltnow,

11 days ago
The 18-year-old alleged killer of Temple University police officer and former Lehigh County Corrections officer Christopher Fitzgerald was in court Monday. Christopher Fitzgerald, 31, was...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Penn State Berks soccer player among dead in violent Monroe County crash
Hellertown, PA15 hours ago
Lehigh County DA to hold news conference Thursday about decision regarding officer-involved shooting
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Man accused of trying to take explosive onto plane at LVIA has court hearing; authorities release image of explosive
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Federal grand jury recommends against criminal charges in police shooting of man on Route 33 overpass in Stroudsburg
Stroudsburg, PA2 days ago
Man who stole ambulance from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg learns his sentence
East Stroudsburg, PA2 days ago
Berks woman shares story of cardiac arrest, stresses importance of CPR
Reading, PA1 day ago
Official: Fire at Shenandoah home ruled arson
Shenandoah, PA14 hours ago
Actor Daniel Roebuck touts faith-based films made in Lehigh Valley
Bethlehem, PA13 hours ago
'He was a very humble guy': Reading High soccer coach remembers player killed in Route 33 crash
Reading, PA10 hours ago
Contraband seized in large drug and gun bust in Frackville
Frackville, PA19 hours ago
Fireworks for Reading's 275th anniversary moved to new date
Reading, PA19 hours ago
Coroner called to 5-vehicle crash on Route 33 in Saylorsburg area after tractor-trailer crosses median
Saylorsburg, PA2 days ago
Residents voice frustration with Allentown Parking Authority
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Berks restaurant helps nonprofit comfort parents facing neonatal death
Lenhartsville, PA2 days ago
Northampton County seeks 'party status' in landfill debate
Bethlehem, PA1 day ago
Northampton County's Zrinski to 'suspend judgment' on Musikfest's environmental impact
Bethlehem, PA1 day ago
Cordish, operator of Sports & Social in Allentown, picks Shift4 to process payments
Allentown, PA2 days ago
PrimoHoagies to celebrate new Perkiomenville location with free hoagies for first 100 guests
Perkiomenville, PA2 days ago
Local chef buys Plainfield Township building to expand catering business
Plainfield, NJ2 days ago
The history, future of Pottsville church's River of Life windows
Pottsville, PA2 days ago
Lower Macungie commissioners discuss new Home Depot outbuilding, town center apartment density
Lower Macungie Township, PA1 day ago
Reading Area Water Authority looking for leak on North Heidelberg Township line
Reading, PA12 hours ago
Calling all cooks and people looking to give back: Safe Berks in need of meals
Reading, PA2 days ago
Berks commissioners OK grant for Reading supermarket
Reading, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy