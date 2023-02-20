Marinette's McFadden; Peshtigo's Thomas, Olson qualify for State finals

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. — The Marinette and Peshtigo High School wrestling teams took part in the WIAA Sectional hosted by Wrightstown High School on Saturday.

Peshtigo’s Connor Thomas and Addisen Olson and Marinette’s Kaylee McFadden came away with victories to punch their ticket to the State Championships in Madison.

Of six athletes competing, McFadden was the only Marine to come away victorious although Marinette posted two runner-up finishes and a fourth-place finish on the day.

“I wasn’t disappointed,” Marinette coach Matt Marotz said. “Jaxon (Smith) and Logan (Paris) wrestled well, nobody went out early. They gave it their all. We did well for a young team this season. The dynamics are building, and they’re pushing each other in the mat room. I’m really looking forward to next year seeing what they can do.”

McFadden (152) made quick work of Plymouth’s Isabell Fisher with a 31-second pin in the championship round.

Thomas was one of ten Bulldogs in the competition. Wrestling at 220 lbs., he opened with a 6-1 decision over Wrightstown’s Sam Keuler before defeating Seymour’s Lucas Leisgang 6-2 in the semifinals.

In the title bout, Thomas scored a reversal and then pinned Brillion’s Damon Schmidt midway through the third round.

Olson (120) scored a 39-second pin over Faith Thurman (Oconto Falls) in the quarterfinals and then pinned Two Rivers’ Metadel Edwards in 2:59 in the semifinals. She squared off with Waupaca’s Savana Hansen in the finals and scored a 7-5 decision.

Marinette’s Koressa Allgeyer, the reigning State Champion at 107, made a good run at 114, pinning Chilton/Hilbert’s Iris Medina in 50 seconds before falling 8-1 to Two Rivers’ Angie Bianchi in the finals.

Grace Holguin, who has been a stalwart for the Marines all season, settled for a runner-up finish at 100 lbs. falling to Southern Door’s Nora LeFevre.

Peshtigo’s Evelyn Hurley was third in the same bracket while Jazleen Fong-Baake finished fourth at 114.

Marinette’s Isaac Hermanson placed fourth in the boys 106 bracket after wearing down Sheboygan Falls’ Ebben Gildorf and scoring a quarterfinal pin in 5:28.

“Isaac wrestled awesome,” Marotz said. “He gives up a lot of weight as a little guy and was one match away from a shot at State in his first year, so that was fantastic.”

Peshtigo’s Reese Yunke (138) also won in the quarterfinals with a 7-5 decision in overtime against Wrightstown’s Jacob Durocher. Meanwhile Brenden Conn (126), Ethan Suennen (132), Ethan Brissette (152), Lincoln Nemec (160) and Kyle Rupert (182) as well as Marinette’s Jaxon Smith (182) and Logan Paris (195) suffered quarterfinal losses.

The WIAA Boys and Girls Wrestling State Championships take place February 23-25 in the Kohl Center in Madison.

Thomas, Olson and McFadden will be joined there by a trio of Coleman Cougars, Brady Gross (138), Will Bieber (152) and Micah Kuchta (160) as well as Parker Zahn (145) and Shylah Hisey (165 of Suring/Gillett and Lena’s Miriam Alberts (152) who topped the competition at the Bonduel Sectional on Saturday.