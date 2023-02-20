Savannah Chrisley Offers Sweet Glimpse Of New Life Caring For 10-Year-Old Niece Chloe After 'Breakdown' Over Responsibilities

@savannahchrisley/instagram

Parenting perks! Proving to be a good caretaker, Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to offer a glimpse of her and her niece, Chloe , sharing a laugh.

In the late hours of Sunday, February 19, the Chrisley Knows Best star shared a video of the 10-year-old in a fit of laughter. Dressed in a blue and white onesie with a bowl of popcorn in hand, the child was seen cracking up while sitting on the bottom of the staircase.

"The laughter of a child," Savannah wrote alongside the sweet upload, adding a red heart emoji.

Her heartwarming content featuring her niece comes after Savannah recently confessed she had a meltdown over her new responsibilities after she was given custody of her brother Grayson , 16, and Chloe following her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley 's sentencing last year.

As OK! reported, the disgraced patriarchs were convicted in June 2022 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. In November 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while his wife received seven years in prison and 16 months probation.

After they were sentenced, Savannah revealed she would be taking custody of Grayson and Chloe once her parents reported to prison.

Savannah has been extremely open about the reality of caring for the youngsters , confessing during a February podcast episode that she had a "full-on breakdown" the "other night."

“I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying," she recalled. "I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she’s done for all her life."

The 25-year-old then revealed Chloe offered her some supportive words at the time, sharing: "I was sitting there, and the next day Chloe said, ‘You’re doing a pretty good job. You made me ramen noodles last night."

The famous offspring pointed out that she was going to meal prep moving forward.

And as she navigates this uncharted territory, Savannah has still been able to lean on her dad for support. She recently spilled during a podcast episode that her dad wrote her a note about parenting after she emailed him asking for advice.

“I want you to give yourself some grace, fall in love with the real Savannah,” she shared of what her dad told her. "The one that radiates grace and compassion, not the one the world wants to see . Remember to gain the world, you lose your soul, and then what do you have?"