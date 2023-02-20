Open in App
Henderson, NV
8 News Now

Motorcyclist injured in Henderson crash, police say

By Julia Romero,

11 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist was injured following a crash in Henderson on Monday afternoon.

It happened at about 2 p.m. along East Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

Officers were called to the area after a crash between a vehicle and a motorcyclist was reported.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Drivers can expect delays as southbound Horizon Ridge Parkway south of the intersection is closed.

No other details have been released by police at this time, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

