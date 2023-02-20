Man killed by tow truck in eastern NC hit-and-run, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — The Greenville Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally struck by a tow truck in a hit-and-run Sunday night.

Police said they responded shortly before 8 p.m. to Dickinson Avenue and South Skinner Street to a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Officials said Robert Alexander MeLeod, 53, of Pink Hill, was in the roadway when he was struck by a Ford flatbed tow truck attempting to turn from Dickinson Avenue onto South Skinner Street in Greenville.

Investigators said the truck left the area.

While officers were still on the scene, the driver of the truck, Rayon Artis, 46, of Greenville, returned and identified himself. The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office has been included in the investigation regarding appropriate charges.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact TSU Officer Venable at (252) 329-3550. You can remain anonymous.

