Open in App
Georgia State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Billboard

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Brought to Tears Over Audition in Tribute to Willie Spence on ‘American Idol’ Premiere

By Ashley Iasimone,

11 days ago

Kya Monée’s 2023 American Idol audition, a heartfelt tribute to late contestant Willie Spence , made everyone in the room emotional on the show’s premiere Sunday night (Feb. 19).

Spence, the Georgia singer who placed second on the 2021 season of American Idol , died in October 2022 . He was only 23 years old.

“We grew a very, very close friendship … Losing Willie was just very, very hard for me,” Monée, a singer from Texas who performed a duet of Rihanna and Mikky Ekko’s “Stay” with Spence during Hollywood Week in 2021, said on Sunday’s Idol episode. “He passed in a tragic car accident and I’m still trying to cope with that.”

Through tears, she said, “Willie, he always told me, ‘No matter what, you’ll always be a singer.’ Three days before he passed, Willie was telling me, ‘You have to go back. You have to chase your dream. I’m gonna go with you to American Idol .’ He made me want to do it and I’d really love to make it further. But most of all, I wanna make Willie proud.”

“He was actually supposed to be here with me today for my audition,” Monée told judges Katy Perry , Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan . “It’s just very hard to not have that support anymore. But I know he would want me to be here … The song that I’m singing today is a song that we picked together. I’m singing ‘I’m Here’ from The Color Purple .”

Perry, Richie and Bryan were visibly moved by Monée’s performance of “I’m Here,” and agreed that the singer would be advancing on to the next round in the competition.

“That’s how you sing through crying,” Perry commented, leading the trio of judges in a standing ovation for Monée.

Richie wiped away his own tears, handed Monée a handkerchief and embraced her in a hug. “What you’ve given us was everything we’ve been trying to tell all of these kids,” he said. “That performance was so emotional, so heartfelt, so divinely guided in the glorious name of our dear brother Willie.”

“I’ve lost some people in my life. When you go to sing, you just sing like Willie’s still here,” Bryan noted.

“It was on another level. It was so connected to the pain, and everybody’s feeling this loss but we also feel connected together because you are authentic, just like he was,” Perry added.

Watch the moving performance from Monée below.

More from Billboard
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Katy Perry Flies Solo On Red Carpet After Orlando Bloom Spills Awkward Revelations About Their Relationship
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Carrie Underwood Dazzles With Vocal Firepower, Commanding Performances—and Surprise Guests—in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA1 day ago
Quinta Brunson’s 2023 Billboard Women in Music Monologue Interrupted by Fans’ Excited Screams
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lainey Wilson Has a ‘Heart Like a Truck’ During Her 2023 Billboard Women in Music Performance
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Morgan Wallen Is Doing a Free Nashville Pop-Up Show to Celebrate His Album Release
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Lil Baby to Perform at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy