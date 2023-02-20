Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
WNCT

Activists urge lawmakers to keep NC pistol permitting law

By Deana Harley,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SO7B_0ktwvSPz00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists banded together on Monday to urge North Carolina lawmakers to keep certain protections in place when getting a handgun permit.

As it stands right now, someone applying for a handgun in the state has to go to their local sheriff’s office for a permit. Part of that process includes a background check.

“The pistol permit purchasing system is so important because our federal background check system only applies if you’re buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer,” said Becky Ceartas with North Carolinians Against Gun Violence.

Last week, the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that would repeal the law.

“That means if you’re a convicted felon, somebody experiencing a mental health crisis, a minor, domestic violence abuser, you can go to a gun show or online and buy a gun, no questions asked,” Ceartas said.

Some Republican lawmakers, though, disagree.

“We do not believe that the concerns that have been raised are concerns that are going to be played out,” Senator Phil Berger said.

Some lawmakers say gun owners are in favor of the repeal, but Second Amendment activists we heard from say the extra steps to get a gun in North Carolina are appropriate.

“It does not interfere with any gun owner rights,” Johnny Shaw, one activist, said. “It is not a burden.”

Activists say now it’s on lawmakers to listen to the concerns of citizens and work to keep them safe.

“Our communities are crying out, they are looking toward you to make decisions for them because they have elected you,” Aprie’la Warren said.

The bill next heads to the House.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Petition calls on sheriff to enforce law against ‘concealing’ identity in public after Proud Boys show up at North Carolina school board meeting
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Gov. Roy Cooper talks offshore wind energy at Duke University
Durham, NC10 hours ago
NC private security companies seeing a rise in demand amid police staffing shortages
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Virginia man charged with 37 counts of animal cruelty
Faber, VA1 day ago
Beth Wood apologizes, says she would ‘change her decision’ the night of hit-and-run in downtown Raleigh
Raleigh, NC2 days ago
Vance pitches PPP for Ohio while other Republicans say to wait
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Family shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL8 hours ago
Federal agency urges railroads to review how they share hazmat info in wake of Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy