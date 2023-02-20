ALERT: Possible abduction of teen girl in Cleveland
By Justin Dennis,
11 days ago
CLEVELAND , Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police need the public’s help to find two vehicles connected to the possible abduction of a teen girl early Monday.
A girl described as an African-American between the ages of 14 and 15 wearing a pink T-shirt and pink shorts was heard screaming and blowing a whistle just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Anson Avenue and Dolloff Road.
Witnesses told police the suspect vehicles were a gray Hyundai Elantra, with the Ohio license plate JNN4395, and a blue Kia Sportage with the Florida license plate QNJX18. Both were reported as stolen.
