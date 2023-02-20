Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

ALERT: Possible abduction of teen girl in Cleveland

By Justin Dennis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWrnJ_0ktwvG4V00

CLEVELAND , Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police need the public’s help to find two vehicles connected to the possible abduction of a teen girl early Monday.

A girl described as an African-American between the ages of 14 and 15 wearing a pink T-shirt and pink shorts was heard screaming and blowing a whistle just after 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Anson Avenue and Dolloff Road.

Authorities identify sleeping man killed when car strikes house

Witnesses told police the suspect vehicles were a gray Hyundai Elantra, with the Ohio license plate JNN4395, and a blue Kia Sportage with the Florida license plate QNJX18. Both were reported as stolen.

(Cleveland Police Department)
(Cleveland Police Department)
(Cleveland Police Department)
Man identified after body was found in water near Euclid Beach Park

The girl was reportedly seen “hanging out” with the cars’ occupants earlier, witnesses said.

“At this time, it is not confirmed that there was an abduction,” police spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watch: 4 rescued after car goes over cliff in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Ohio drive-by shooting victim had arrest warrants
Columbus, OH1 day ago
$5,000 reward for Ohio dog
Broadview Heights, OH1 day ago
Puppy finds foster home to recover after being hit by car
Warren, OH21 hours ago
Ohio city cancels police K-9 program just months after it began
Sheffield Lake, OH2 days ago
No injuries in massive Cleveland warehouse fire
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown returns to Cleveland this weekend
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Changes to Cedar Point coming this season
Sandusky, OH1 day ago
Will we get snow in March? What to expect
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy