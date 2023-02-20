PHOTOS: Traditions Restaurant furniture and appliance auction scheduled

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – An onsite auction at the now defunct Traditions Restaurant in Tyler has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, according to TMADALLAS .

On sale is basically everything that’s not nailed down and then some. They’re selling furniture, kitchen appliances, dishes, art, décor, mirrors, pots, pans, serving trays, crates, cabinets, counters, racks, shelves, patio sets, stools, church pews and much much more.

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

Photo courtesy of Travis Mitchell Auctions

When it comes to appliances, they’ve got a whole stores worth. Pizza ovens, conventional ovens, an espresso machine, kettles, toasters, sinks, a soft serve machine, griddles, grills, fryers, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, snow cone machines, an ice shaver, a hotdog roller, and rice cookers are just a few kinds of appliances that are up for auction.

There will be an auction preview on Friday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the auction itself will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There’s a $200 deposit to enter the auction and you must pick up your items between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. For more information visit, www.tmadallas.com .

It’s the perfect opportunity to score a piece of Traditions history.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app on Android and iPhone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.