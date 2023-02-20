PHOTOS: Traditions Restaurant furniture and appliance auction scheduled

On sale is basically everything that’s not nailed down and then some. They’re selling furniture, kitchen appliances, dishes, art, décor, mirrors, pots, pans, serving trays, crates, cabinets, counters, racks, shelves, patio sets, stools, church pews and much much more.
When it comes to appliances, they’ve got a whole stores worth. Pizza ovens, conventional ovens, an espresso machine, kettles, toasters, sinks, a soft serve machine, griddles, grills, fryers, stoves, refrigerators, freezers, snow cone machines, an ice shaver, a hotdog roller, and rice cookers are just a few kinds of appliances that are up for auction.
There will be an auction preview on Friday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the auction itself will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
