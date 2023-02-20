Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia State Police under investigation for alleged theft, sexual assault

By Mark Curtis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBvWQ_0ktwuWz600

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A major investigation focusing on the West Virginia State Police is underway.

The investigation was launched after a five-page anonymous letter was sent to Governor Jim Justice (R-WV), Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a host of state lawmakers.

The most serious allegations include sexual assaults, thefts and damage to state-owned property at the state police academy. Other accusations include a hidden camera in the women’s locker room, misuse of taxpayer funds and some troopers billing for overtime they did not work.

Overdose ‘spike alert’ in Ohio, bad batch expected to hit Morgantown

The allegations are especially concerning two delegates who used to work in law enforcement.

“When these allegations are made, they are taken very seriously. There is an investigation being conducted. We are grateful for that,” Del. Mike Honaker (R-Greenbrier) said, who is a retired Virginia State Trooper.

“I think first and foremost, let’s get the investigation over with and see where it goes,” Del. David Kelly (R-Doddridge) said who once served as county sheriff. “It is very concerning to me as well as it is to everybody else. But also I don’t want to cast aspersions on boots-on-the-ground troopers. These guys are great guys and gals. They work hard.”

Fearing retaliation by State Police, the author of the letter did not sign it. Governor Justice has acknowledged the investigation, which is being done by the department of homeland security.

West Virginia Senate signs violent crime legislation

It’s estimated the investigation will take two or three more months to complete.

Governor Justice says overall, he remains confident in the West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Darknet fentanyl dealer maintained drop boxes in West Virginia, prosecutors say
Coraopolis, PA1 day ago
Bridgeport resident and Army Veteran running for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District
Bridgeport, WV11 hours ago
4 reported dead after severe weather in Kentucky, 1 in Lexington
Lexington, KY9 hours ago
WVU students and faculty react to campus carry bill signing
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
University presidents speak out on West Virginia’s new campus carry law
Huntington, WV2 days ago
West Virginia WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday
Charleston, WV1 day ago
State Auditor McCuskey announces bid for Governor
Charleston, WV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy