Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Considering Legal Action Against 'South Park' Creators After Episode Mocks The Sussexes, Insider Claims

A royal insider claimed that lawyers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering legal action against the creators of the animated sitcom South Park after the comedy series' aptly titled episode, The Worldwide Privacy Tour , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lawyers might sue Trey Parker and Matt Stone , the creators of South Park , came after the recent episode aired.

The Worldwide Privacy Tour episode poked fun at Prince Harry's controversial memoir Spare , as well as the couple's Netflix docuseries, which discussed alleged mistreatment from the British press and accused the Crown of racism.

Parker and Stone are known for weaving real-time political and pop-culture events into their show's storyline. Since South Park 's 1997 debut, numerous high-profile figures, celebrities, and even collegiate groups have been the butt of the crude character's jokes over the course of 26 seasons.

While Prince Harry and Meghan are not alone in being targeted by the show, Royal commentator Neil Sean told Fox News that the Duke and Duchess' attorneys have considered the "legal ramifications" of the episode.

"According to sources close to the ex-Royals , it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached," Sean stated of the animated sitcom, according to the Daily Mail .

"Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister," Sean continued.

While the episode did not directly name Harry or Meghan, the striking similarities were obvious.

The episode in question featured a red-headed "prince and princess of Canada" that demanded privacy, although they continued to draw public attention to themselves willingly .

At one point in the episode, the fictional royal couple was seen at a state funeral as they received boos from the rest of the royal members in attendance. Many believed the scene was an apparent shot at the late Queen Elizabeth II 's death and the fallout between Harry and his family.

The episode featured another moment that mirrored real life , when the fictional Canadian royals gave a television interview to beg for privacy, much like the Duke and Duchess' infamous sit-down with Oprah in 2021.

The insider added that while the attorneys "eye over the episode" no legal correspondence has been sent to Parker or Stone.

The Royal commentator's statement came after a judge ruled that Meghan was not required to hand over private emails with Oprah, after the Duchess was accused of defamation from her 2021 interview by her half-sister, Samantha .