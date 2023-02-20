Open in App
Pensacola, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man found guilty of 2020 murder of 16-year-old

By Christopher Lugo,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoaHi_0ktwrIh700

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man has been convicted of the 2020 murder of 16-year-old Jeffrey Kennell.

In June of 2021, an Escambia County grand jury indicted Trenton Newkirk . He was found guilty of second degree murder on Friday, Feb. 17.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

Kennell was shot several times while standing with a group of people outside the Forest Creek apartments on Patton Drive in Pensacola on Dec. 29, 2020. The State Attorney’s Office said he was shot with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Newkirk will be sentenced April 19.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pensacola, FL newsLocal Pensacola, FL
Pedestrian struck, killed on Palafox in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL17 hours ago
Lewis Bear, philanthropist and businessman, passes away at 82
Pensacola, FL12 hours ago
Pensacola Beach Lifeguards returning to their towers for 2023 season
Pensacola Beach, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect shot in head during warrant execution: Mobile Sheriff
Mobile, AL13 hours ago
Mobile man sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2020 shooting in Irvington: Sheriff
Irvington, AL1 day ago
Woman pulls gun on ex-boyfriend who punched, pulled gun on her at McDonalds: Atmore Police
Atmore, AL10 hours ago
2 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in shooting at Rickarby Park: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL8 hours ago
Birdville deadly shooting victim identified: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Baldwin County deputy shoots, kills person in Elsanor
Robertsdale, AL1 day ago
Mobile Police searching for missing, endangered man
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Second man in custody in connection to Prichard murder case: Police
Prichard, AL2 days ago
1 injured in shooting at Chickasaw Food Mart, 1 detained: Police
Chickasaw, AL1 day ago
Mobile Police investigating murder in Birdville Community
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Gun found on Baldwin County HS campus, student arrested
Bay Minette, AL1 day ago
New video halts Nakhla trial for the day, defense calls for mistrial
Mobile, AL16 hours ago
Mobile Police searching for missing teen last seen in Theodore
Mobile, AL1 day ago
1 stabbed during road rage incident, woman arrested: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Person killed in crash on Celeste Road: Saraland Police
Saraland, AL2 days ago
2 hurt, dog rescued in crash on Schillinger Rd.: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Mobile Police searching for man caught on camera walking through home, looking in refrigerator
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Pensacola woman wins $1 million off $50 scratch-off ticket
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Defense says Nakhla drank coffee, not alcohol, hours before deadly crash
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Ferry service returns to Pensacola Bay
Pensacola, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy