Pensacola man found guilty of 2020 murder of 16-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man has been convicted of the 2020 murder of 16-year-old Jeffrey Kennell.

In June of 2021, an Escambia County grand jury indicted Trenton Newkirk . He was found guilty of second degree murder on Friday, Feb. 17.

Kennell was shot several times while standing with a group of people outside the Forest Creek apartments on Patton Drive in Pensacola on Dec. 29, 2020. The State Attorney’s Office said he was shot with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Newkirk will be sentenced April 19.

