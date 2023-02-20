Pensacola man found guilty of 2020 murder of 16-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A Pensacola man has been convicted of the 2020 murder of 16-year-old Jeffrey Kennell.
In June of 2021, an Escambia County grand jury indicted Trenton Newkirk . He was found guilty of second degree murder on Friday, Feb. 17. VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center
Kennell was shot several times while standing with a group of people outside the Forest Creek apartments on Patton Drive in Pensacola on Dec. 29, 2020. The State Attorney’s Office said he was shot with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
Newkirk will be sentenced April 19. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
