Charlotte men remember President Carter’s time building homes in Queen City

By Kaci Jones,

11 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former President Jimmy Carter was part of a project to build more than a dozen homes in Charlotte with Habitat for Humanity. People who live in the Optimist Park neighborhood called the former president’s visit in July of 1987 “Miracle on 19th Street.”

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, visited Charlotte to help hundreds of volunteers build 14 homes through the Carter Work Project. Carter Center representatives for the former president recently announced Carter, 98, had entered hospice.

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care, charity says

These homes gave people who didn’t have a lot of money a chance at the American dream of homeownership.

Former Pres. Jimmy Carter works on a house as part of a Habitat for Humanity project in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday, July 27, 1987. The group of workers plans to build 14 homes in five days. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Harold Miller volunteered with the Habitat for Humanity team that built his home over 30 years ago. He says he was working with the Charlotte Water department at the time. The Habitat project allowed him and his wife to afford their own home. Miller said his wife passed two months after they moved in.

Carter is seen at the Charlotte Habitat for Humanity worksite in 1987.

“She got to see the home; that’s what I’m thankful for,” Miller said. “And if it wasn’t for (Carter) we wouldn’t have had no house.”

Bert Green was a co-house leader for Carter Work Project in Charlotte 36 years ago. He worked in the home next to the presidential couple.

“They worked just like everyone else did go their hands dirty helping build that house,” Green said.

Green still remembers his interaction with the 39th President of the United States.

“This voice said, ‘Can I borrow that ladder,’ and I thought it sounded familiar,” Green said. “I turned around (and) it was President Carter. He needed a ladder for something to do on the house 15 feet from us, and we got to chat for a little while.”

Jimmy Carter’s legacy impact on Charlotte’s affordable housing

Green went on to lead Habitat Charlotte for more than 20 years. Carter and his wife volunteered with Habitat building homes across the globe for more than 30 years, using his influence to advocate for affordable housing for all.

“He lent his name, his persona, and presence to builds around the country every year for more recognition and advocacy for affordable housing and Habitat as well,” Green said.

As the neighborhood changes, Miller says his home will stay the same.

“Now they want to buy it up and buy us out, but I’m not selling because this is history,” Miller said.

Volunteers say the 1987 Carter Work Project in Charlotte started the conversation locally about affordable housing. After a pandemic pause, the Carter Work Project is back in October 2023. The project will return to Charlotte for the first time in nearly 40 years.

