Three Cardinals punch a ticket to wrestling state

The Marshall wrestling program will be represented three-fold at the 2023 WIAA individual state tournament. Junior Lea Olson made history, winning the 185 lbs. bracket at the Division 3’s Sectional D, hosted by Dodgeland High School on Saturday, Feb. 18. She is the first female wrestler in school history to qualify for the state championship.

Olson will be joined at state by senior Drew Johnson and junior Tucker Cobb. Johnson finished second at the Dodgeland sectional in the 132 lbs. bracket to advance and Cobb took second at 126 lbs. as well.

Johnson, who was champion of both the Capitol Conference as well as the Horicon regional in his weight class, entered the day as the No. 2 overall seed, behind only Pardeeville freshman Kingston Galetka.

He quickly burned his way to the championship match, earning a 12-2 major decision win over a Poynette wrestler in the quarterfinals and a come-from-behind 9-7 decision win over a Cedar Grove-Belgium wrestler in the semifinals.

In the championship match, he met Galetka. The match went the distance, with most of the scoring coming in the first period. Galetka parlayed a 4-2 early advantage into an eventual 6-2 decision win, winning a sectional title and knocking Johnson to the second place match. There, he ran into the same Cedar Grove-Belgium wrestler he had already defeated. The match was ruled a no contest in favor of Johnson, awarding him second place in the bracket and a spot in the state tournament.

Cobb was in a similar boat in the 126 lbs. bracket, as he also entered as the No. 2 seed. Only Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Jesse Burg was seeded higher. Cobb dominated early. He pinned a Princeton/Green Lake wrestler in the second period of his quarterfinal match and romped to a 16-6 major decision win over a Markesan wrestler in the semifinals.

He, too, would run into the top seed in the championship match. Burg proved to be too much for Cobb, pinning him towards the end of the first period to win a sectional championship. The second place match was ruled a no contest in favor of Cobb, as he ran into the same Markesan wrestler he had already defeated.

Olson ran unopposed in her bracket at sectionals, picking up four consecutive byes to be named sectional champion.

Outside of Marshall’s three triumphant results, a pair of seniors had their high school wrestling careers come to a close. Grant Chadwick, who qualified for the individual state tournament last season, took an 18-1 tech fall in his quarterfinal match to bow out of the 182 lbs. bracket. Tyler Petersen also lost his quarterfinal match by tech fall in the 138 lbs. bracket, and took another tech fall in his consolation semifinal to wrap up his season.

Underclassmen sectional qualifiers Kody Finke and Mikail Alexander-Taylor also had their season end on Saturday. Finke, a junior, was forced to forfeit his matches due to an injury while Alexander-Taylor, also a junior, took a pin in the second period of his quarterfinal match.

Both Cobb and Johnson will wrestle in the preliminary round of their respective weight classes on Thursday, Feb. 23 at UW-Madison’s Kohl Center at 7:15 pm. Cobb is up against Coleman senior Raymond Lemieux while Johnson will wrestle Dylan Dodson of Marathon.

Olson will also wrestle on Thursday, but will begin at 3 pm. She’s up against Milwaukee Reagan freshman Kayla Craig in her preliminary match.