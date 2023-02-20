It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Patrick Beverley, who has technically been part of six NBA teams since 2020. Now he can add a seventh to that list as he is reportedly about to sign with the Chicago Bulls.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Beverley is nearing a deal with the Bulls for the remainder of the season.

After spending five seasons with the Houston Rockets and four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Beverley was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, who then sent him to the Minnesota Timberwolves a few days later, helping them to a playoff appearance. That offseason, however, he was traded to the Utah Jazz as part of the Rudy Gobert trade and then subsequently packaged off to the Los Angeles Lakers a little over a month later. A few weeks back, he was traded to the Orlando Magic as part of a four-team trade. The Magic and he agreed to a contract buyout and he was waived, freeing him up to sign with the Bulls.

Hopefully, for him, the three-time NBA All-Defensive Team member will be able to prove to the Bulls, and the rest of the NBA, that there remains a good reason for keeping him around in the future.

[ Adrian Wojnarowski ]

The post Patrick Beverley signing with new NBA team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .