Shaq defends Rihanna from Super Bowl critics

One of the most talked-about aspects of Super Bowl LVII was the Halftime Show by Rihanna. The megastar singer did her entire performance while pregnant and delivered many of her biggest hits while doing so.

Not everyone was impressed. Longtime critic Donald Trump bashed the performance and plenty of others were not happy with Rihanna’s music or dance moves. One person who is not here for Rihanna slander, however, is Shaquille O’Neal.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq , the NBA legend lashed out at critics and told them that he had her back.

“All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face. Shut it up,” O’Neal said. “We living in a world where people got too much freedom, keep your —-ing thoughts to yourself.

“She did a wonderful job. She’s pregnant, she blessed it, she did her thing, she didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers star specifically mentioned “rappers” and “presidential candidates” as those who were critical of the singer though he didn’t name names.

“If she was my woman and I seen one of you superstars do that, I’m gonna have to get at you,” he said. “Rappers. Presidential candidates. I’m gonna have to get at you. Leave her alone.”

