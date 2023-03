The starting lineup for tonight's matchup is set.

Moments ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers (15-12, 4-10) released their starting lineup for tonight's game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 7-7). The action will stream on ESPN2.

WEST VIRGINIA STARTING 5

G Kedrian Johnson

G Erik Stevenson

F Emmitt Matthews Jr.

F Tre Mitchell

C Jimmy Bell Jr.

