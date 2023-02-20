Post-pandemic dining habits see changed consumer behavior

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — While ordering take-out was a necessity during the pandemic, it is still an option used more often by many people. It may soon be the norm in consumer behavior.

“I guess a lot of restaurants like the concept of having to dine in,” said Daniel Pribag, owner of Alekos 2 Go.

The business is 15 years old. Well before the pandemic, Pribag’s business model was solely drive-thru — then apps and delivery services became popular.

“Drive-thru is super convenient,” said Danielle Stahl, a Hagerstown resident who was stopping by Alekos 2 Go on Monday. “I can call in my order and come pick it up through the drive-thru.”

Some big chains like the low overhead of drive-thru — they save labor costs, get a smaller building footprint and have fewer servers in the dining room.

“I’m picking up my lunch for my mom and her coworkers and dropping it off to them, and I’ll have lunch with them. It works out great to have a service like this,” said Stahl.

Many customers are embracing the increased number of restaurants offering take-out only, but Pribag said many are happy to return to that dine-in experience at their favorite eatery.

“With the pandemic over people like to go out now where they can dine in, but here at Alekos 2 Go with our carry-out concept, we are still doing okay,” said Pribag.

Several big chains are announcing plans to begin home delivery instead of building stores with large seating areas.

Over the next three years, coffee giant Starbucks will build 400 more stores that will only have pick-up or delivery.

Post-pandemic, full-service restaurants said their carry-out orders are now double what they were before the pandemic.

