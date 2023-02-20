Open in App
Rowan County, NC
Man who tried to kill woman ‘for thrill’ in North Carolina served with attempted murder warrant, deputies say

By Dolan ReynoldsEmily Mikkelsen,

11 days ago

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of attacking a woman with a knife who went on to allegedly tell deputies he wanted to kill her ‘for the thrill’ and described gruesome fantasies was served a warrant for attempted murder on Monday, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Rowan County deputies say that on Wednesday, they were called by a woman who had been attacked by a man she’d met at a gas station earlier in the day.

Allegedly 24-year-old Hunter Chase Nance approached the victim and the two exchanged phone numbers. Later in the day, the victim went to Nance’s house. Deputies say that Nance locked the door and attacked the woman with a knife.

The victim got the knife away from Nance, cutting her hands in the process, and escaped. Concerned citizens reported seeing her walking on the road and deputies and paramedics responded.

Nance was identified as the suspect and arrested at his home on Peaceful Lane near China Grove, charged with false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon.

Speaking with Nance, deputies say that they learned “his intentions were to ultimately kill the girl.”

The Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation at this point, and Nance allegedly told a detective that he chose the victim “randomly” and wanted to kill her “for the thrill.” He then apparently went into gory plans of mutilating the victim and leaving the body where passing cars could see, but the victim fighting back “spoiled” the plan. He also allegedly expressed an interest in cannibalism and “the desire to kill others” while talking with the detective.

He was initially charged with first-degree kidnapping and held under a $600,000 secured bond. On Monday, a warrant for attempted murder was issued for Nance.

He was served with the warrant at the Rowan County Detention Center and has a total bond of $1.2 million.

