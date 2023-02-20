Open in App
Ransom Canyon, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One in custody after SWAT called to Ransom Canyon, LCSO said

By Caitlyn Rooney,

11 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities were staged near Lee Kitchens Drive and Parklane Drive in Ransom Canyon after a SWAT call-out on Monday, according to the Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office.

Lorenzo ISD board member fired rifle at truck due to ‘conflict’ between families

LCSO said SWAT was called for assistance with a barricaded subject at 2:37 p.m. LCSO. The subject was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m., according to LCSO.

“This is still an ongoing investigation by Ransom Canyon PD,” LCSO said in a press release later Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

