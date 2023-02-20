One in custody after SWAT called to Ransom Canyon, LCSO said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities were staged near Lee Kitchens Drive and Parklane Drive in Ransom Canyon after a SWAT call-out on Monday, according to the Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office.

LCSO said SWAT was called for assistance with a barricaded subject at 2:37 p.m. LCSO. The subject was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m., according to LCSO.

“This is still an ongoing investigation by Ransom Canyon PD,” LCSO said in a press release later Monday evening.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

